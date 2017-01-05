Kentucky Senate passes university board bill

We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More
A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.More
A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud of failing to comply with a law designed to ensure public accountability.More
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud of failing to comply with a law designed to ensure public accountability.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office is rejecting calls from the Democratic state treasurer to stave off fiscal crisis with personal visits to New York bond houses.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office is rejecting calls from the Democratic state treasurer to stave off fiscal crisis with personal visits to New York bond houses.More