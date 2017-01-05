Kentucky Senate passes university board bill

The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to reshape the University of Louisville's board of trustees in an attempt to resolve the upheaval in the school's governing board.



The proposal shepherded through the chamber on Thursday by Senate President Robert Stivers would disband the current board and create a new, smaller board appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin.



Bevin would choose from a pool of candidates submitted by the Council on Postsecondary Education.



Stivers says his proposal is aimed at ending the dysfunction overshadowing UofL's governance.



Senate Democrats complained the bill was being rushed through without enough review. The proposal was tacked onto an unrelated bill by a committee and voted on a short time later in the full Senate.



Sen. Gerald Neal said there are no assurances the measure will resolve the problems that led to an accrediting agency's putting the university on probation for a year.



The bill now goes to the Republican-led House.