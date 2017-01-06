Six things to know - 1/6/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Some Paducah Power customers are experiencing a power outage. It is happening in the Hendron area of McCracken County. The company's outage map shows more than 700 people are impacted.



Visitation for 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister Maliyah will happen today. The sisters were killed in a house fire Sunday night in Martin, Tennessee. The visitation is happening at Central Baptist Church in Martin from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



A benefit concert for the family of the two girls is being held at 1:30 p.m. It is at Fulton County High School. Country music singer Jay Black will perform. A $1 donation is required to get in.



Snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions in the Southeast. Officials in Alabama and Georgia say they're in emergency mode. Classes have been canceled across several states and motorists are being told to avoid unnecessary travel.



Top intelligence officials travel to New York today to present to President-elect Donald Trump evidence they say shows that Russia interfered with the election on his behalf by hacking Democratic groups. Trump has continued to challenge that finding, and tweeted last night that he questioned how officials could be "so sure" about the Russia hacking if they hadn't examined DNC servers.



Liquidation sales begin today at the Sears in the Kentucky Oak Mall. The Paducah store will close in March. The store is one of 42 Sears stores and 108 Kmart locations shutting their doors.