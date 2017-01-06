Visitation being held for Martin, TN girls who died in house fire

Visitation for 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister Maliyah will be held on Friday.



The sisters were killed in a house fire Sunday night in Martin, Tennessee.



The visitation is being held at Central Baptist Church at 801 Harrison Road in Martin from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



A benefit concert for the family will also be held on Friday. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at Fulton County High School.



Country music singer Jay Black will perform.



A $1 donation is required to get in.