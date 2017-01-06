Graceful or uncoordinated? The Local 6 Today team hits the ice at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center for Baptist Health Ice in the Expo.

Director of Operations Chuck Tate said it is a great way for the family to have fun together.

"“It gives kids and teens something to do. We have such a great community. There’s a lot of entertainment, options, but it’s not everyday you can come skating in Paducah," said Tate.

If you are interested in skating, you have until January 21st. There is a $7 rink fee, and it costs $3 to rent skates. You can call (270) 408-1346 or click here for more information.

Jae Rayburn Trimble also teaches 30 minutes or one hour ice skating lessons.

“Whenever you see them get on the ice, the first thing they do is run toward the side. I’ll grab their hand and pull them away. Usually by the end of the first lesson, they’re able to go around the rink by themselves. It’s amazing, and they’re like wow,” said Rayburn Trimble.

If you are interested, call (270) 408-1346.