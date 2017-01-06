Trump urges supporters to attend inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump is urging supporters to attend his Jan. 20 inauguration.



Trump tweets early Friday that "hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW!"



Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States at noon that day. More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after the swearing-in ceremony.