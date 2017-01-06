Local IL community colleges to receive emergency funding

Some local Illinois community colleges will be receiving emergency funding to help with the lack of a state budget.



The Illinois Community College Board says seven community colleges will be splitting $3 million in emergency funds.



The emergency money comes as the state has not passed a full budget since July of 2015, putting many community colleges in a bind due to a lack of state funding.



The board meet in December of last year to determine which schools would receive the emergency funds. The criteria was formulated on the assumption that districts with the least amount of local property tax funding will have the hardest time operating without state funding.



Of the seven colleges to receive money, four of them are in the Local 6 area. They are John A. Logan College, Shawnee Community College, Rend Lake College, and Southeastern Community College.



The other three colleges are Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, Kaskaskia College, and Lake Land College.