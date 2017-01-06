Graves County man arrested after failing to follow court orders following dog attack

A Graves County man was arrested Thursday night for failing to follow court orders following a dog attack.



In July of 2016, 27-year-old Christopher Bouland was charged with harboring a vicious animal after his two dogs attacked Mitchell Slayden.



Slayden was seriously injured in the attack and had to be flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.



The dogs were seized but returned to Bouland in November on the condition that the dogs be removed from Graves County and that they be housed inside. The order also stated that when the dogs were outside they had to be on a leash and they could not run free.



Bouland told the court he was take the dogs to Tennessee.



On January 4, 2017, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2700 block of KY 129, between Wingo and Pilot Oak, for a neighbor dispute.



Deputies found that Bouland lives on KY 129 and has two dogs. One of those dogs allegedly made aggressive actions towards a neighbor and the neighbor shot the dog in self-defense.



The dog was taken to a local veterinarian's office for treatment of a gunshot wound.



Deputies say the dog shot was one of the dogs involved in the July attack of Slayden. The other dog in the attack was also at the home on KY 129.



With both dogs in Graves County, Bouland violated his court order. He was arrested Thursday night on a contempt of court charge. He was also arrested on a separate warrant for bail jumping in the second degree.



The second dog that was involved in the July attack was seized by Graves County Animal Control. The dog that was shot is still recovering at a local veterinarian's office. That dog will also be seized by animal control when it is released from the veterinarian.



Bouland was taken to the Graves County Jail.