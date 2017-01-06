Canadian man saved after getting stuck on Garden of the Gods rock formation

A Canadian was rescued from the Garden of the Gods Thursday after he got stuck on a rock formation.



The Saline County Sheriff's Office got a call around 3:50 p.m. from 25-year-old Jachin Gillis of Ontario, Canada.



He told dispatch that he had climbed up on the rock formation known as Devil's Smokestack at the Garden of the Gods and couldn't get down.



He had been up on the rock for about 20 minutes.



Rescue crews were able to get him down from the rock around 5:45 p.m. He was checked for any injuries and exposure to the cold weather, but refused medical treatment.