Morning snow covers southern Illinois

The first snow of the season blanketed southern Illinois Thursday morning, with flakes continuing to fall much of the day. The roads were cleared away early around Highway 13 in Carbondale, but there were still a few slick spots and spinouts as a result of the wintery mix.

Lucas Savage and Miles Hopper were outside in the morning, shoveling out the snow in from of Phillips Pro Cycle in Carbondale. The pair say they saw a number of accidents on their way in to work.

"I've seen about five accidents. Couple in the ditch, couple fender benders. And I guess no one got hurt and that's good," Hopper said. They spent a good hour out clearing away the snow but they say they hope it hangs around a little bit now that the snow is out of the way.

"There'd be some work if it melted quick," Savage said.

"That's true. But it's fun to play in when it sticks around," Hopper said.

They say the snow is light, easy to move. But is packed down, they say they’re clearing it to make it easier for customers to come in for their ATV’s and utility vehicles.