SIU president says university will not have sanctuary campus designation

The president of the Southern Illinois University System says none of SIU's three locations will be designated as sanctuary campuses.



In December, SIU Carbondale’s Undergraduate Student Government and Graduate and Professional Student Council sent a letter to President Randy Dunn and Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell requesting the sanctuary campus declaration to protect undocumented students.



After reviewing the concept, Dunn says a sanctuary campus is not clearly defined in any legal sense and that the designation suggests the university would be willing to violate the law.



Dunn is worried doing so would put SIU and all of its students at risk, including the potential loss of federal financial aid.



“We will continue to do everything we can within the scope of established law to support our students," said Dunn. "SIU is committed to an inclusive, welcoming environment in which all of our students can continue progress toward their degrees and graduate on time.”



Along with Carbondale, SIU has campuses in Edwardsville and the School of Medicine in Springfield.