Jackson Purchase Energy worker hurt while working on power line

A Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative system worker was injured Friday afternoon in McCracken County when he made contact with a live power line.

The company says the journeyman line technician was taken to Lourdes hospital by ambulance, and he will remain their until he can be flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment.

“The soul of our organization has been rocked by this injury," President and CEO Dennis Cannon said in a news release Friday. "All of our focus is now on our fellow employee and his family. We ask that our members and the community please join us in praying for his health, his family, and the medical personnel who are in charge of his care."

Jackson Purchase says company officials have notified the Kentucky Public Service Commission, and the incident is under investigation.

Homes on Bethel Church Road in Magruder Village in Kevil — the area where the incident happened — are experiencing a power outage, according to the company.

The company says it cannot release any other information at this time while officials focus on the employee's well-being.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.