Name of airport gunman released

We now know the name of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport Friday. The man opened fire in the baggage claim area, killing five people and wounding eight others. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Authorities have released the man's identity. NBC News reports that law enforcement officials identified the suspect as New Jersey born Esteban Santiago, 26, and said he had a military ID on him.

A spokeswoman from the Canadian Embassy says the suspect in the shooting has no connection to the country and did not fly to Florida from there. Embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin said in an email to The Associated Press that the suspect did not travel from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight. She says the suspect has no connection to Canada.



The shooting happened at the airport's terminal 2, where Air Canada and Delta operate flights. Five were killed and eight wounded.



Constantin's email says, "We understand from officials he was on a flight originating in Anchorage, transiting through Minneapolis and landing in Ft. Lauderdale."

Earlier in the day, Sheriff Scott Israel had said the shooter had arrived on a flight from Canada with a gun in a checked bag, and that, after claiming the bag, he loaded the gun in a bathroom and started shooting.



A witness tells MSNBC that the man threw down his weapon after the shooting and lay spread-eagle on the ground until he was arrested.



Israel says the gunman was not harmed and that law enforcement did not fire any shots. He says it is not yet known if the shooting was an act of terror.



Israel also says there was nothing to substantiate reports of a second shooting at the airport.

Another witness says he heard the first gunshots as he picked up his luggage from a baggage claim carousel. John Schilcher told Fox News the person next to him fell to the ground. He says other people started falling, and he then dropped to the ground with his wife and mother-in-law. Schilcher says "the firing just went on and on."



He says the shooter emptied his weapon and reloaded during an eerily quiet lull in the gunfire. Schilcher says he didn't assume it was safe until he saw a police officer standing over him at the Fort Lauderdale international airport.