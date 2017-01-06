Cold weather poses unique dangers when fighting fires

Cammie Wilford's home caught fire Thursday night. On Friday, she finally saw the damage in the daylight.

"It was pretty far gone by the time they got here," says Wilford.

Hendron Fire Chief Doug Cooper says it took crews six minutes to get to Wilford's home, which is a longer wait than usual. Cooper says that was because of the cold weather.

"It hinders the time that it takes our people to get to the station," says Cooper. "Then, they've got to get dressed. Then, they've got to load up the trucks. Then, they got to get from the station to the call, so it hinders our response time."

Cooper says that's not all they have to worry about when it's cold out. He says hoses can get stiff, hydrants can freeze and firefighters can get frostbite.

Wilford says even though it was freezing outside, firefighters went out of their way to save some of her memories.

"I had pictures of my daughter who died in March, and they went in and were taking pictures off the walls for me."

Wilford says when she left her home Thursday night, there was about 3 inches of water in her kitchen from crews putting out the flames.

"No electricity and no heat," says Wilford. "So, yes, everything will freeze and bust, I'm sure. But there's nothing we can do about that, and there's so much water in the house, it's probably all frozen by now."

Cooper is asking for your help by staying off the roads when it's cold and slick outside.

"We don't need to dodge cars in the ditches or cars going 5 or 10 miles an hour," says Cooper. "We need that open roadway to get to where we need to go and do what we have to do."

If you're going somewhere on Saturday, prepare for very cold temperatures and slick spots.