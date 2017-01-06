Ronald Saunders, accused of abusing Ballard County toddler, could opt for plea agreement

A man accused of abusing a child in Ballard County could take a plea deal.

Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy tells us there is conversation between his team and Ronald Saunders’ defense lawyer, Angela Troutman, about the possibility of an agreement before the Jan. 23 trial.

Saunders faces three child abuse charges involving the Ballard County child. He was convicted in 2012 in the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss. He served a little more than three years in prison for that crime.

At a preliminary hearing in Ballard County Friday, April Brandt brought her 2 year old in the courtroom. She says Saunders abused the child while she served a 90-day jail sentence. “It made my heart race a little bit, like, wondering if she was going to recognize him, if it would bring back any memories. But, with her being so young, I don't think she's going to remember anything,” Brandt says.

She isn’t happy with the idea of a plea agreement. She wants Saunders to face the state maximum for a Class C Felony, which is 20 years. “He has a rap sheet of child abuse and also killing a two-year-old. To me, it just doesn't seem fair," she says.

She says she puts some blame on herself for being in jail while the abuse was going on. “I feel if I wouldn't have done something stupid, I wouldn't have to have left my daughter with my step-mom, and this would've never happened," Brant says.

April’s step-mother, Paula Brandt, was also in court Friday. Paula Brant is Ronald Saunders’ mother. She married April’s father. April says the two married when she was 3 years old, but she didn’t grow up with Saunders. She grew up in Missouri.

Paula faces complicity charges, meaning she’s accused of knowing the abuse took place. She and her son will be back in court on Jan. 20.