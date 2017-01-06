Autopsy performed on body of man found in Combs Lake

The Dunklin County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office says an autopsy has been conducted on the man whose body was found in Combs Lake this week.

The body was pulled from the lake on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the man has been identified as 49-year-old Antonio Owens of Memphis, Tennessee, and an autopsy was completed on Friday.

Deputies say the results will not be released yet, because a toxicology report is not yet complete.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the death.