House panel OKs bill replacing UofL board

We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
Budget officials say Kentucky's General Fund revenues rose for the seventh straight year but fell short of revenue estimates.More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More
A Kentucky woman is challenging the constitutionality of a new state law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits.More
A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.More
A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday canceled the first two weeks of the usually sacrosanct August recess to give lawmakers time to catch up on a roster of unfinished legislation and a backlog of Trump administration nominees.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday canceled the first two weeks of the usually sacrosanct August recess to give lawmakers time to catch up on a roster of unfinished legislation and a backlog of Trump administration nominees.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on Tuesday offered strong criticism of the state budget — of another state.More
Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on Tuesday offered strong criticism of the state budget — of another state.More
Donald Trump Jr. has released an email chain that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton.More
Donald Trump Jr. has released an email chain that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
School resource officers have already been trained on how to use the drug.More
School resource officers have already been trained on how to use the drug.More
SIU System President Randy Dunn has recommended Carlo Montemagno as the next chancellor.More
SIU System President Randy Dunn has recommended Carlo Montemagno as the next chancellor.More
The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More