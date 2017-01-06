Child born in Texas with microcephaly has Zika virus

Officials in Texas say a child born with microcephaly has the Zika virus.

Austin health officials say the child was born in Travis County.



Austin Public Health Chief of Staff Bob Corona said the child was born last September in an Austin hospital, and tests confirmed the Zika virus this week.



Corona said the mother was infected in Central America, but it's unclear if the mother was an Austin-area resident visiting Central America or a Central American visiting Austin.



State health officials say 294 people reported Zika-related illnesses as of Dec. 30, but only two of which were acquired in Texas. Twenty cases involved pregnant women, with two infants infected before birth. The first child born in Texas with Zika-related microcephaly, an abnormally small head, was last year in Harris County. The Zika virus was confirmed July 13.

