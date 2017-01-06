Child born in Texas with microcephaly has Zika virus

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
The findings have resurfaced the centuries-old conversation on coffee's health effects.More
The findings have resurfaced the centuries-old conversation on coffee's health effects.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.More
A British court on Monday gave the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment.More
A British court on Monday gave the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment.More
The losses were concentrated among younger adults and people buying their own health insurance policies.More
The losses were concentrated among younger adults and people buying their own health insurance policies.More