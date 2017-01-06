Illinois budget impasse continues, drives students to out-of-state colleges

The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
The Women's Center in Carbondale has had a tough couple of years. Because of the Illinois budget impasse, it's had to make desperate cuts that threatened to close it.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office is rejecting calls from the Democratic state treasurer to stave off fiscal crisis with personal visits to New York bond houses.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner is replacing his chief of staff with the head of the conservative-leaning Illinois Policy Institute.More
Drivers in Illinois can expect to see more construction workers out on roads.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
School resource officers have already been trained on how to use the drug.More
SIU System President Randy Dunn has recommended Carlo Montemagno as the next chancellor.More
The explosion sent shock waves throughout campus. Many people saying they could feel the blast from miles away. One student says he felt it up close.More
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.More
