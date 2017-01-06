Illinois budget impasse continues, drives students to out-of-state colleges

It’s a new year, but there's still no sign of a budget compromise in Illinois.

More than a year and a half has passed since the budget impasse began. In that time, insecure funding has crippled social services and higher education, driving some Illinois high school students to out-of-state colleges.

After years of studying in Carbondale’s classrooms, Ta’Meia Burleigh is getting ready to graduate from high school. But, it’s not the university a few miles down the road she’ll attend. Instead, she chose Southern Indiana University in Evansville. She said an out-of-state school seemed like the safer choice for her future.

"Because of the budget, I mean, I feel as though there might be more advantages if I go elsewhere," Burleigh said. She said she and many of her friends — many of them academic and scholastic leaders in their school — aren’t planning to attend colleges and universities in Illinois. She said the budget impasse’s insecurity is what led many of her classmates to leave the state for their post-secondary education.

Higher education funding has been minimal and inconsistent throughout the budget impasse, getting to schools through emergency and stopgap measures. With the recent round of stopgap funding gone, Gov. Bruce Rauner said he’s ready for change and compromise.

"Well, I'm pushing every day to get a balanced budget with more resources for education. For me, education is the No. 1 priority," Rauner said. At Carbondale Community High School Friday morning, Rauner signed a bill that simplifies the hiring of teachers from other states. It also reduces fees and makes the process easier for schools to hire substitute teachers.

"It's a step in the right direction to support teachers, make it easier for them to come here and pursue their profession, get the red tape and regulatory burden out of the way so they can do their jobs," Rauner said. The governor said the bill was passed with bipartisan support, and he’d like to see that same kind of support for a budget deal.

"So, I'm optimistic. It's going to take work, but I'm very supportive of the Democrats and Republicans continuing to negotiate and trying to find solutions," Rauner said.

Once the impasse is over and she’s graduated from college, Burleigh said she’d like to come back to Illinois. "I can definitely see it in my future, definitely," she said.

Along with signing the bill Friday, Rauner echoed his support to strengthen Illinois’ public school systems, including adding more state funding for schools. The governor and many teachers are pushing for big changes to the state’s funding formula, which relies heavily on property taxes and leaves many low-income districts without much support.

"Let's change the funding formula for our schools," Rauner said. "Let's make sure that low-income schools get more, rural schools get more, small districts that don't have much financial resources get more, so we can have an equal opportunity at the American dream for every student."

Bryan Dunn, who teaches high school English in Carbondale, said he’d like to see lawmaker support for the teacher and substitute hiring bill carry over to a renewed push for funding formula fixes.

"Funding is still an issue. Equity in funding is still an issue, especially when you consider some of the school districts here in southern Illinois versus some of the school districts throughout the state. So, that's still a concern for me as an educator," Dunn said.

Lawmakers head back to Springfield Monday for the start of the spring session. The governor said a budget deal has been talked about and sent to party leaders recently, but negotiations are ongoing.