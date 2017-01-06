Brawl at Illinois jail injures 5 maximum security inmates

Officials say a brawl at the Cook County Jail left five inmates hospitalized with injuries that were apparently inflicted by makeshift weapons.



Jail spokeswoman Cara Smith says Friday's brawl in the jail's Super Maximum security division was quickly brought under control.



The five injured inmates were in serious to critical condition at two local hospitals. But Smith tells the Chicago Tribune that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.



She says some of the injuries were puncture wounds and several weapons were recovered, including two that were apparently made from part of inhalers.



Officials were investigating where the weapons came from.



Smith says four of the injured inmates were awaiting trial on murder charges.