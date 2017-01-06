Injured JPEC lineman flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Linemen are the people who keep your power on and your home warm this time of year. Friday night, a Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative lineman is in the hospital after he made contact with a live power line Friday afternoon in Kevil.

Caution tape, emergency responders and power crews surrounded the spot where a line technician was injured on Friday. The scene played out across the street from Michael Barnett's home.

"You're just really hoping that he either gets up or they, I don't know. I just hope he makes it," Barnett says.

Barnett says his roommate woke him up Friday morning to tell him the power was out. He says a power crew then started working across the street. After a few hours, he saw something he hasn't been able to get out of his mind.

"We weren't looking out the window, and then we looked out and he was giving CPR is all I know," Barnett says.

Emergency responders quickly filled the street. A JPEC spokesperson says the lineman was taken to Lourdes hospital and flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An internal investigation is underway.

After the incident, 88 homes were without power as crews documented what happened.

"That's not really my main concern. I just hope the guy is alright," Barnett says.

JPEC would not give any further details of what happened. The company's CEO says JPEC's focus now is on the employee and his family.

Local power companies say these types of injuries don't happen often. Jackson Purchase Energy says, before Friday, the last contact-related injury an employee had was in 1993. A spokesperson for Paducah Power System and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says the last time those utilities had a serious employee injury was in 2013.