Noble Park Lake to be treated to eradicate shad

Efforts to rid six lakes in Kentucky, including the Noble Park Lake in McCracken County, of a specific kind of baitfish began this week, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The department says the baitfish, called shad, are common to reservoirs across Kentucky, but they can pose a problem when they are introduced to small lakes, such as the Noble Park Lake. The lakes where the eradication efforts are going on are enrolled in the state's Fishing in Neighborhoods, or FIN, program.

The eradication involves treating the lakes with a chemical, but FIN Coordinator Dane Balsman says you don't have anything to worry about if you want to go fishing. Balsman says the lakes will stay open to fishing, because "the chemical used poses no threat to humans."

Balsman says the problem with shad in smaller lakes is that the species gets the forage base out of whack."

“Shad negatively impacts large-mouth bass reproduction and hurts bluegill populations, because there aren’t as many bass eating them to keep their numbers in check," Balsman explains. "You end up with many small bluegill and low numbers of bass.”

The fish and wildlife department says the effect of the shad elimination on bass, catfish and panfish in the lakes being treated will be minimal.

In addition to Noble Park Lake, the lakes that will be treated this month include Prisoner’s Lake in Kenton County, which was treated this week, and Lusby Lake in Scott County, Maysville-Mason County Lake in Mason County, Brickyard Pond in Knox County and Waymond Morris Park Lake in Daviess County.