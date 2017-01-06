Taylor influenced local broadcasters throughout career

The tributes continue to pour in for the late Ed Taylor, the longtime Paducah Tilghman radio voice who died last week. Taylor impacted so many people involved with Tilghman sports, but also the next generation of broadcasters. Nearly every school has a radio voice these days, and in west Kentucky nearly all of them got into the business thanks, in part, to turning on their radio in their younger years and listening to the great Ed Taylor.

Eric Chumbler has been McCracken County's radio voice since the school opened in 2013. It was his first broadcasting job, and his first call was to Taylor.

"He gave me the greatest piece of advice and I'll take with me to the day I die," Chumbler said. "And that was have passion for the school you cover and apologize to nobody for it. That was Ed Taylor to a T."

"When I started doing games, it's been almost 20 years now, I took a lot of stuff I had heard him do over the years and put it into my broadcast," Graves County radio voice Joe Jackson said. "So when you listen to me now, you probably heard some semblances of Ed Taylor because I tried to copy as much of him as I could."

After such a lengthy career, his impact, like his voice, was far-reaching. It was that impact on players, coaches, fans and friends that will never be forgotten.

"He loved promoting Tilghman; he loved promoting the kids," Jackson said. "He was a friend to so many people; never met a stranger. Everywhere you went, everybody knew Ed. You didn't have to introduce him. I think that's how people should remember him."