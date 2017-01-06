Trump wants plan to fight cyberattacks

President-elect Donald Trump says he wants his administration to develop a plan in its first 90 days to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."

Trump, in a statement released shortly after the conclusion of his Friday meeting with intelligence officials, said the nation's "government, organizations, associations or businesses" all need to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts. He adds that security "methods, tools and tactics" should "not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek us do harm."

Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence findings that that Russia was behind attempts to meddle with last year's elections.

Spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump is turning attention to monitoring the shooting in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Trump says it's a "disgraceful situation that's happening in our country and throughout the world" following the deadly shooting at a Florida airport. In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says "it's a very different place we're living in."

The president-elect would not say whether he believes the shooting was a terrorist attack. "We're going to see very soon," he said.