1/6 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported scores from Friday, January 6th.

BOYS:

Carlisle County 50, Hickman County 44

Christian County 80, Paducah Tilghman 58

Graves County 72, Mayfield 57

Marshall County 36, Calloway County 25

Murray 58, Louisville Collegiate 39

St. Mary 60, Ballard Memorial 46

Benton 53, Massac County 40

GIRLS:

Carlisle County 58, Hickman County 26

Christian County 69, Paducah Tilghman 36

Fulton City 44, Fulton County 39

Graves County 51, Mayfield 27

Marshall County 54, Calloway County 30

Gleason 57, Greenfield 50