1/6 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported scores from Friday, January 6th.
BOYS:
Carlisle County 50, Hickman County 44
Christian County 80, Paducah Tilghman 58
Graves County 72, Mayfield 57
Marshall County 36, Calloway County 25
Murray 58, Louisville Collegiate 39
St. Mary 60, Ballard Memorial 46
Benton 53, Massac County 40
GIRLS:
Carlisle County 58, Hickman County 26
Christian County 69, Paducah Tilghman 36
Fulton City 44, Fulton County 39
Graves County 51, Mayfield 27
Marshall County 54, Calloway County 30
Gleason 57, Greenfield 50