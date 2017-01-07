Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: Police say 13-year-old Zalika Hennrikus has been found safe. For more, click here.

Paducah police need your help finding a missing teenager. Zalika Hennrikus, who goes by Zoey, was last seen Friday on North 10th Street in Paducah.

Paducah police officers say 13 year old Zoey went missing around 8 a.m. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Zoey was last seen wearing a neon pink hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She has a scar under her chin and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information should call the Paducah police department at (270) 444-8548.