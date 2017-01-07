How to beat the winter blues

The holidays are over. Work or school is starting up again. The weather is dreary and you do not have anything to look forward to. Does that sound familiar? If so, you might have a serious case of the January blues.

Local 6's Mychaela Bruner has some advice on what you can do to boost your mood and shake your blues.

It has been a few days since we have seen the sunshine.

"The countdown is always on from the second I hear it's winter, I'm ready for it to be Spring," said mom of three Jennifer Villarreal.

With three little ones cooped up inside, Villarreal knows the meaning of the winter blues.

"It makes you a little stir crazy, and I know it makes the kids stir crazy too," said Villarreal.

Villarreal is also a Four Rivers Behavior Health Clinical Practitioner and says the winter blues can be common.

"Some people get winter blues a little more because they're stuck inside and the fun of Christmas is over and you're trying to keep those resolutions, those may or not be working too well. Then in January, some people over extend themselves financially, so they are really feeling the hardship of it come January," said Villarreal.

When your mood is falling as fast as the thermometer, these six changes may help boost your spirits.

1. Exercise - It gives you endorphins, endorphins make you happy.

2. Plan ahead - Put activities on the calendar. It'll give you something to look forward to.

3. Go outside - Cold air can be refreshing.

4. Relax - Do things that make you happy and feel calm.

5. Try out a winter activity -- It is a good way to look forward to winter, instead of hating it.

6. Get a happy light - If you feel like the lack of sunlight really does affect you, studies show it can help fight the winter blues.

"You see people talking about the winter blues all the time, whether it's severe or just a light case. I think everybody gets affected by it at some point," said Villarreal.

Villarreal says focus on the good and spend quality time with your family.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, also known as the winter blues affects about nine million people, according to Web MD.

Symptoms include: sleeping too much, experiencing fatigue in the daytime, gaining weight and having decreased interest in social activities.

You can learn more about how to beat the winter blues at a program this Tuesday, January 10, at the McCracken County Public Library. The program will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.