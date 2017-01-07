Kentucky legislature repeals prevailing wage

Workers on publicly financed construction projects will be paid less under a bill that has passed the Kentucky legislature.



The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill means state officials will no longer set the wages for construction workers on publicly financed projects based on a survey of the community. Opponents say the bill takes money out of the pockets of working families while downgrading the quality of construction on public buildings, including schools. Supporters say it will save taxpayer money and jumpstart stalled projects.



The bill does not affect federal projects.