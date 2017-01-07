Kentucky legislature finishes work on bill to make details of pension benefits public

Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a bill to make public the details of their pension benefits.



The measure won final passage in the Republican-led House during a rare Saturday session. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.



The bill would apply to all current and former members of the General Assembly.



Under the measure, anyone could file a request under the Kentucky Open Records Act to learn the retirement benefits being paid or promised to legislators from the state's public pension systems. Friday, Republican state Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville revealed he would earn $1,600 a month if he were to retire today.

