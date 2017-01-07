Final passage on Kentucky bill requiring women get ultrasound before abortion

Women seeking an abortion would have to first undergo an ultrasound under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky legislature.



The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill requires women to have an ultrasound by a doctor or technician prior to having an abortion. The exam must also include a detailed description of the fetus and playing the fetal heartbeat. Women are not required to watch the ultrasound and can request to have the volume of the heartbeat turned down.



The bill does not include an exception for rape or incest.