Official: Senate bill to replace U of L board of trustees likely won't threaten accreditation

The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says a Senate bill to replace the University of Louisville board of trustees would likely not threaten the school's accreditation.



Robert King wrote in a letter to House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins that Senate Bill 12 would restore the racial and political balance to the school's governing board that is required by law and "does not appear to" compromise academic freedom or assert undue political influence. But King cautioned the university's accrediting agency is independent and he cannot predict with certainty what they will do.



The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed the University of Louisville on probation for one year after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing the school's board of trustees.