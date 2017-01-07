Kentucky legislature passes bill to change how labor unions solicit money for personal activities

The Republican-led Kentucky legislature has passed a bill to change how labor unions can solicit money for political activities.



The measure won final passage in the House after a long debate on Saturday. It now goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. The final vote came as hundreds of union workers rallied in the Capitol against bills they see as hurtful to organized labor.



The measure would require labor unions to have a separate fund for political donations and would require them to make sure no dues or fees are used to contribute to candidates.



The bill would also ban companies from automatically withholding union dues from employee paychecks unless the employees give permission.