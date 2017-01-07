Right-To-Work bill passes Kentucky Senate, heads to Bevin's desk

The Kentucky legislature has approved a bill banning mandatory labor union fees over the shouts of hundreds of protesters packed into the cavernous Capitol.



The state Senate approved the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill will make Kentucky the 27th "right-to-work" state, joining every other southern state. The bill means employers cannot force workers to pay dues to a union that represents them in collective bargaining. Opponents say the bill is designed to weaken unions and enrich corporate bosses. Supporters say the bill is business friendly and will attract much-needed jobs to the state.



The bill does not impact current labor contracts, but would apply to all new agreements.