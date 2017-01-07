Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded

The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting.



Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday's attack and that her brother's wife, 52-year-old Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.



Oehme-Miller says her brother and sister-in-law were in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one.



Meanwhile, The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Georgia says Ogla Woltering also was among the victims. The native English woman had long lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. On its website, the church says Woltering's life "revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration."



No official list of the victims has been released, but loved ones are started to talk about them to various news outlets.