Trump renews calls for warmer ties with Russia

President-elect Donald Trump is renewing his call for warmer relations with Russia.



That's what he says in a tweet Saturday - a day after intelligence leaders said in a report that Russia meddled in the U.S. election on Trump's behalf.



Trump says on Twitter that both countries should working together to solve some of the world's most pressing issues.



Trump has long argued that improving relations with Russia would be a good thing.



He says the U.S. has enough problems around the world and that "Only 'stupid' people, or fools" would think improved relations were bad.