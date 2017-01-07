Trump said to back health repeal, replace combo

Republican Sen. Rand Paul says President-elect Donald Trump "fully supports" repealing President Barack Obama's health law only when there's a viable alternative to replace it.



Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Congress are moving toward a vote on repeal legislation in coming weeks. But they anticipate a transition period of months or years to a replacement.



Some Republicans are expressing reservations about scrapping the law without a near-term replacement.



Paul - a Kentucky lawmaker who sought his party's 2016 presidential nomination - says in a tweet late Friday that he spoke with Trump, and that the president-elect "fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it. The time to act is now."