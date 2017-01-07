Trump said to back health repeal, replace combo - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Trump said to back health repeal, replace combo

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Republican Sen. Rand Paul says President-elect Donald Trump "fully supports" repealing President Barack Obama's health law only when there's a viable alternative to replace it.
    
Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Congress are moving toward a vote on repeal legislation in coming weeks. But they anticipate a transition period of months or years to a replacement.
    
Some Republicans are expressing reservations about scrapping the law without a near-term replacement.
    
Paul - a Kentucky lawmaker who sought his party's 2016 presidential nomination - says in a tweet late Friday that he spoke with Trump, and that the president-elect "fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it. The time to act is now."

