McConnell responds to Right-To-Work passage in Kentucky

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls today a "great day" after the passage of the Right-To-Work bill in Kentucky.

The state Senate approved the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.

The bill will make Kentucky the 27th "right-to-work" state, joining every other southern state.

Here is McConnell's full statement on the issue:

"Congratulations to the Kentucky General Assembly, led by Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover, on passage of legislation to make Kentucky a right-to-work state. This is a great day for Kentucky workers who will no longer be forced to pay dues to be members of unions if they fail to represent their best interests. The Kentucky voters have spoken, and Big Labor bosses should know that the new Republican majority in Frankfort is determined to use their mandate to fight for Kentucky workers, Kentucky jobs, and a stronger Middle Class.

"Right-to-Work is a smart way to get America on the path to real recovery, and it's critical to empowering workers and giving them more freedom to keep more of their hard-earned dollars to spend as they choose. This is why I have continually supported legislation at the federal level to enact right-to-work nationwide. The passage of this state law will boost economic development and help put Kentucky on a level playing field with neighboring right-to-work states when it comes to competing for and attracting new businesses to create more jobs."