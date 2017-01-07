Gun seized from alleged shooter after FBI visit

Authorities say they seized a gun from the alleged Florida airport shooter when he visited an FBI office in Alaska in November and returned it the next month.



The FBI and the Anchorage police chief say Esteban Santiago walked into the local FBI office and was agitated and making incoherent statements. He had a loaded magazine on him, but he had left his firearm in his vehicle, as well as his newborn child.



Santiago was taken for a mental health evaluation and investigated, but authorities found no wrongdoing. They returned his gun to him about a month ago. Authorities would not say if it's the same gun used in the attack Friday.



Santiago's brother has questioned why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.



After serving in the National Guard in Iraq, Bryan Santiago says his 26-year-old brother had trouble controlling his anger and told him that he felt he was being chased and being controlled by the CIA through secret online messages.



Five people were killed and six others were wounded in the Fort Lauderdale shooting.

