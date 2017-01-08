S. Illinois pulls away for third straight win

Mike Rodriguez scored 22 points and Southern Illinois pulled away over the final 10 minutes for a 75-67 victory over Missouri State on Saturday for its third straight win.



Rodriguez hit 7 of 8 shots and all three of his 3-pointers. Thik Bol finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Sean O'Brien and Sean Lloyd each added 10 points for the Salukis (10-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley).



Missouri State (11-6, 2-2) outshot Southern Illinois 49-42 percent, but the Salukis hit two 3-pointers and held a 10-point advantage at the foul line (20-10).



A Jarred Dixon 3 for the Bears cut the Southern Illinois lead to 48-46 with 9:24 left. But the Salukis responded by scoring seven of the next nine to regain some breathing room. A Rodriguez layup with 1:42 left made it 68-56, and the Bears were finally put to rest.



Dixon and Dequon Miller each scored 15 points for Missouri State.

