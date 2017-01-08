Allen scores 23 as No. 24 Florida beats Tennessee 83-70

KeVaughn Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the final 7:34 and scored 23 points to send No. 24 Florida to an 83-70 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.



The Gators (12-3, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) pulled away from a 56-all tie with 8:57 left to win their fifth game in a row. Allen made three of his 3s in a span of five possessions to turn a game that had featured six ties and 12 lead changes into a runaway at the end.



Tennessee (8-7, 1-2) led 33-32 at halftime by forcing nine turnovers and limiting the Gators to 36.4 percent shooting. Florida, however, hit 10 of its first 11 shots in the second half and has won its first three SEC games for the fourth time in five years.



Justin Leon added 19 points and six rebounds for Florida. Canyon Barry celebrated his birthday with 15 points and four rebounds, and Kasey Hill had seven assists.



Tennessee was led by Admiral Schofield with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Bowden had 15 points.

