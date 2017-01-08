Bradds, Windler help Belmont top SE Missouri St 87-75

Evan Bradds scored 24 points, Dylan Windler added 23, and Belmont used an efficient shooting night from the field to outlast Southeast Missouri State 87-75 on Saturday.



Bradds and Windler combined to make 19 of 24 from the field (79.2 percent), part of a 30-of-51 effort, including 13 for 28 from beyond the arc. Windler made 5 of 6 3s, and Taylor Barnette was 4 of 11 from deep and added six free throws for his 18 points.



Tied at 36 at the break, Belmont (8-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley) took a 56-48 lead five minutes into the second half, but the Redhawks scored 11-straight points to take a three-point lead. A 12-2 Belmont run provided some cushion, and the Bruins scored 31 points in the final 10:43 to salt the game away.



Antonius Cleveland scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Southeast Missouri State (6-11, 1-1). Trey Kellum made all five field goal attempts and finished with 13 points.

