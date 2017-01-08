No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Arkansas in second half 97-71

De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 27 points, Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis each added 15 and No. 6 Kentucky pulled away to beat Arkansas 97-71 on Saturday night.



Unlike two previous routs that were settled early, the Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) worked longer to put away the Razorbacks in a sometimes-chippy game.



Bam Adebayo's 3-point play eventually provided a 60-48 lead with 14 1/2 minutes remaining and Kentucky extended it behind Fox, who scored six straight points to make it 74-57. He topped his previous scoring best (24) against North Carolina.



Daryl Macon had 15 points and Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford 14 each for Arkansas (12-3, 1-2), which shot 40 percent.

