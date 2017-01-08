Spencer, McCall lead Tennessee State past UT Martin 76-65

Delano Spencer scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Tennessee State to a 76-65 victory over UT Martin on Saturday night.



Spencer was 6 of 9 from the floor. Tahjere McCall added 17 points for Tennessee State (11-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley), and has 1,013 for his career. He also matched a career-best with eight assists.



Wayne Martin chipped in 17 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Tigers. Darreon Reddick chipped in 11 points.



Fatodd Lewis scored 11 points to lead UT Martin (11-8, 1-3), which has lost four of its last five games. Javier Martinez and Matthew Butler added 10 points apiece.



Tennessee State took the lead for good early in the second half, and had a 12-point lead with about eight minutes left. The Skyhawks pulled to 59-54 but didn't get closer.

