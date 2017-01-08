Tennessee Tech fights off Murray State for 71-67 win

Mason Ramsey scored a career-high 19 points, Kajon Mack scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four assists, and Tennessee Tech remained unbeaten in conference with a 71-67 win over Murray State on Saturday night.



Tennessee Tech (7-11, 3-0 Ohio Valley) led 21-6 with 8:56 left in the first half, but the Racers finished the half on a 22-8 run and took a five-point lead with 11:15 remaining, 53-48.



Hakeem Rogers and Aleksa Jugovic converted layups for the Golden Eagles, and Rogers hit a pair of free throws to give Tennessee Tech a 54-53 lead. A 3 from Murray State's Bryce Jones momentarily stole back the edge, but Rogers answered with a 3 and a layup, Ramsey hit a jumper and Mack hit two free throws to put Tennessee Tech up 63-56 with 4:30 left. Tech led the rest of the way.



Jonathan Stark led Murray State (8-9, 2-1) with 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting and added seven assists. Terrell Miller Jr. totaled 12 points and 13 boards.

