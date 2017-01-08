One Man Killed, Another Wounded In Home Invasion

UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two men involved in Saturday night's shooting in Reidland. They're identified as Toby William Reed, 39, of Cunningham, Kentucky and Robert Christopher Ingram, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene while Ingram was flown to a Nashville hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the homeowner who authorities say pulled the trigger. The investigation is ongoing.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

One man is dead and another with life-threatening injuries after police say they tried to break into a Reidland home.

Police say they responded to a 911 call Saturday night, January 07, 2017 at 11:11pm concerning a shooting at a home on Stiles Road near the intersection of Babbland Drive.

Deputies say after they arrived, they found one man lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds, and another man inside with a gunshot wound deceased.

Deputies say it appears the men burglarized the home, kicking in the door. Neither of the two men shot lived in the home.

Deputies say the homeowner was home when the two men kicked in the door, and fired shots that hit the two men.

The injured man was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to a local hospital and airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee with life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the men have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.