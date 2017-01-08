New laws will be in effect in Kentucky on Monday

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says all of the bills approved by the state legislature will be in effect on Monday.



The state legislature passed seven bills during a rare Saturday session. The bills ban mandatory labor union dues, repeal the state's prevailing wage law, ban union dues from being used for political donations, require ultrasounds before abortions, ban abortions after 20 weeks and replace the board of trustees at the University of Louisville.



Bevin has 10 days to sign the bills. He called them "generationally changing bills," and pledged to hold ceremonial signing ceremonies in the coming days.