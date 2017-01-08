Senate GOP leader says Dems need to 'grow up'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats need to "grow up" and "get past" the election.



The Kentucky Republican is objecting to concerns raised by Democrats that Congress this week will hold hearings to consider nominees for the incoming administration who haven't completed ethics reviews. The director of the Office of Government Ethics says in some cases, the nominees haven't submitted even draft financial disclosures.



McConnell tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration in having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate."



He added: "I understand that, but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that."