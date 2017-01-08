Neighbors question deadly Reidland shooting

Neighbors say they still have questions surrounding a deadly shooting in their neighborhood. One man was shot dead and another has life-threatening injuries at a home in Reidland on stiles road near the intersection of Babbland drive. Deputies say the two men tried to break into the home when the homeowner shot them. The shooting is still under investigation, police say they don't believe this is a random incident.

Some people have alarm systems. Christine Drury has Dudley. Drury said she was getting ready for bed last night when she heard something, and her trusted alarm started going off too.



She says, “I hear these bang, bang, bang, bang and I thought that sounds like gunshots.”



Drury said she came right to the end of her driveway to see what had happened. She said she never expected this to happen right next door.

She says, “I was very surprised, shocked but no it’s not going to frighten me I’m pretty tough.”

Captain Matt Carter with the McCracken County sheriff's department says they believe the men who tried breaking into the home and the shooter knew each other. He says, “We want to soothe any citizens’ minds or concerns that we have people out randomly forcing their ways into people’s homes.”

Drury says she lives in a nice neighborhood, and is curious why this happened next door.

She says, “I just can't understand why anybody would kick a door in before 11 at night.”

Mccracken County sheriff Jon Hayden says their investigation does not indicate the two men had intention to steal anything from the home.