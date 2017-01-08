Man runs from police during traffic stop, leaves kids in car

Kentucky State Police arrested and charged a man after they say he ran from investigators during a traffic stop. Troopers say the man left an 11 year-old and three year-old in the car when he ran from authorities during a traffic violation on KY-94 West of Tri-City, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said that during the traffic stop Demetrick R. Rose, 40, of Murray exited his car and ran off north into a field leaving the two kids in the car. The trooper at the scene began to chase Rose into the field but stopped and returned the car to ensure the safety of the children.

The children were later released to their mother.

Troopers later found Rose hiding in a house on Butterworth Road in Calloway County Saturday night.

Rose was charged him with Speeding 17mph over the limit (Violation), Following Another Vehicle too Closely (Violation), Possession Of Open Alcohol Container In Motor Vehicle (Violation), Failure To Wear Seatbelt (Violation), Failure of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Insurance (Class B Misdemeanor), Six Counts of Giving Officer False Name Or Address (Class B Misdemeanor), DUI 2nd Offense - Aggravated (Class B Misdemeanor), Driving Dui Suspended License 1st Offense - Aggravated (Class A Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor), Theft Of Identity (Class D Felony), Three Counts of Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (Class D Felony), Two Counts of Abandonment Of A Minor (Class D Felony) , And Fleeing Or Evading Police - 1st Degree - on Foot - (Class D Felony).

Three Probation Violation Warrants were also served on Rose.

Troopers later arrested Shanna M. Rose, 40, of Murray and charged her with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension - 2nd degree (Class A Misdemeanor), Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess (Class A Misdemeanor), and Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor).

The investigation is ongoing.

