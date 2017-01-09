Missing woman found - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Missing woman found


Rebecca Widmer Rebecca Widmer
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police are say a woman who was reported missing woman after she was last seen Sunday afternoon has been found Monday night. 

36-year-old Rebecca Widmer had last been seen after a friend dropped her off at the Southside Wal-Mart, and people who knew her weren't able to get in contact with her. 

Police say Monday night that Widmer has been found, and is in good health. 

