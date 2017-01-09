Woman pinned by tree in car after getting into crash

A Mortons Gap woman was trapped in her car for about an hour after she got into a crash Sunday.



The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Misty Busigo had just left the city limits of Earlington around 11:13 a.m. and was traveling south on Hopkinsville Road when her right side wheels dropped off the road.



Deputies say she tried to get back on the road and overcorrected. That caused her to lose control of her car and she overcorrected again to the right. Her car then slid across the road and hit a downed tree.



When she hit the tree, the top of the tree broke through her driver's side window and out of the passenger side windshield, pinning Busigo into her seat.



She was trapped in the car for about an hour as emergency crews worked to free her.



After she was freed, she was flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.